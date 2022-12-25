Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Sells 740 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 231,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 62,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $290.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

