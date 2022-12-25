Ledyard National Bank Buys 2,317 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $384.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $390.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.72.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

