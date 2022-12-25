Level Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $183.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $229.60.

