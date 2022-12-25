Level Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

