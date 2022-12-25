Level Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $159.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $183.79.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

