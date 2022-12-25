LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Up 3.3 %

LFVN stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 million, a P/E ratio of 93.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $51.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LifeVantage during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. 29.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Further Reading

