Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $201.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

