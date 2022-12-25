Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Raised by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.3% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $201.88 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $260.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.