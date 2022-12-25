Macy’s (NYSE:M) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.18.

Macy’s Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,247.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 157,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 145,793 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 85,568 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter worth $286,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 60.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter valued at $1,298,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

