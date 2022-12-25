Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV opened at $189.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.13. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $191.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

In related news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

