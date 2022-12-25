Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 814 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after buying an additional 1,100,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after buying an additional 661,206 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after buying an additional 610,266 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,645,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $100.87 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.97 and a 200 day moving average of $115.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

