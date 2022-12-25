Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $29.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.2 %

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49.

(Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.