McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.0% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $2,866,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $267.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

