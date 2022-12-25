McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 634.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,442 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 28.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock opened at $383.67 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $237.61 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.89. The firm has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

