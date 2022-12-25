MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

ABBV opened at $163.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.26 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.68.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

