MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $57,000 Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on WY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

