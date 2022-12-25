Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,975 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $38.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

