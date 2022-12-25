Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 351 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,624 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,988,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $205.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.88.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

