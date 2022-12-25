MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MDWD. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MediWound from $42.00 to $38.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.13.
MediWound Price Performance
MediWound stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. MediWound has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $23.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MediWound
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
