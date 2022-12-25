Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Lifted by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

Medtronic stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.27. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

