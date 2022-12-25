Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $397,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after buying an additional 21,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MDT opened at $77.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

