Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Boosted by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.4% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after purchasing an additional 529,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,249 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,707 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Medtronic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

MDT stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.