M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives $204.79 Average PT from Analysts

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.79.

MGPUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 195 ($2.37) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of M&G from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 205 ($2.49) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&G from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

M&G Stock Performance

Shares of MGPUF stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. M&G has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

