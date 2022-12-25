M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives $204.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGPUF. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 205 ($2.49) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.55) to GBX 181 ($2.20) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 255 ($3.10) to GBX 270 ($3.28) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 195 ($2.37) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

M&G Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. M&G has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

