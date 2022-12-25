Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.59.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $991,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 15,348 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,888,000 after buying an additional 25,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.