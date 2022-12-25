Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $70.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.59.

MU opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average is $56.82. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

