Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.32. The stock has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

