Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 322,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.32. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

