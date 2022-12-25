M&T Bank Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $13.85 Per Share (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for M&T Bank in a report released on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $13.85 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.37 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.33 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share.

MTB has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.80.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $144.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $2,564,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,255,000 after acquiring an additional 22,548 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 56.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 78.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 17,233 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

