Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

NBRV opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.68. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

