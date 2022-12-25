National Bank Financial Boosts IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to C$3.75

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IAG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.63.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.31. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth $41,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

