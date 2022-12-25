National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NCMI. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barrington Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.72.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 110,702.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 226,941 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 54,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 176,781 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

