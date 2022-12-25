Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

Neonode stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Neonode has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $75.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.13.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 98.90% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode

Neonode Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neonode during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Neonode by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Neonode by 121.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Neonode by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

