Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Neonode has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $75.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.13.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 98.90% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter.
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
