New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 401.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $85,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE GPN opened at $96.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.29. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $153.76.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GPN. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

