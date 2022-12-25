New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after buying an additional 7,243,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,812,000 after buying an additional 5,388,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Stock Performance
WMB opened at $33.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.66%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
