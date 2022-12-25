New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 50,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 754.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,033 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in AbbVie by 69.4% during the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.4% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.2% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $163.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.68. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.26 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.