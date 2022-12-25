New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.60 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,875 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,479,000 after acquiring an additional 309,246 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,319,000 after acquiring an additional 265,486 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after acquiring an additional 257,251 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $290.96 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.16 and a 200-day moving average of $274.70.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

