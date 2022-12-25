New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,022 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,188 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $188.41 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $201.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,300,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,300,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.46.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.