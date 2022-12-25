New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HES. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 95,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

Hess stock opened at $141.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.09. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $149.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HES. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.54.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

