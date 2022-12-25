New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,000 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 140,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $141.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.79. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

