New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,200 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HLT opened at $126.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.