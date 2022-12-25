New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,900 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.66. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.