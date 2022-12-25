New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 27,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Allstate by 4.8% in the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Allstate by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 13.1% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ALL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $136.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

