Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,574 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $152.06 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $313.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $378.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

