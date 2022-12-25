NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Trimmed by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,263 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 52,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

