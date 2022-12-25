NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE NEE opened at $84.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $167.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

