Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Novartis by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.