Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Nutanix to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $302,232.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $302,232.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,686 shares of company stock valued at $7,181,398 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Down 8.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,128,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,163,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6,627.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 976,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.21. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

