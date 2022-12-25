Oak Asset Management LLC Invests $7.46 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,983 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,000. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 3.6% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 570.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,916 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $110.84 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

