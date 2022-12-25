OpGen, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, Edison Inv. Res Forecasts (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for OpGen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 20th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for OpGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for OpGen’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OpGen in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,517,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the period. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

